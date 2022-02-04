Okaloosa County man arrested after shots fired call

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Okaloosa County man was arrested after police responded to a complaint of shots being fired Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were responding to the complaint on 6th Street in Shalimar when they heard multiple gun shots.

A deputy following the sound of gun shots said saw a man go into a sliding glass door and unsuccessfully tried to make contact.

The resident of that apartment, 29-year-old Timothy Young is on felony probation. Deputies said they got a firearms-related search warrant and found Young and his girlfriend inside.

According to deputies, they found three firearms and about 960 pills of Alprazolam.

Officials said Young has nine prior felony convictions that include trafficking in heroin. He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felony.

Okaloosa County deputies are continuing their investigation into the shots fired.

