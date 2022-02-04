Advertisement

Panama City woman charged in death of infant

Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, following a drowning death in 2021.

Panama City Police officers say they were called to a house for a nonresponsive child on September 10, 2021.

According to detectives, Blanche V. Shelmon, 38, smoked marijuana before putting her five-month-old child in the bathtub.

They say Shelmon got distracted with a phone call for about 15 minutes. During that time, investigators say the infant drowned and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Shelmon was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by being under the influence of THC.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

