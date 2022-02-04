Panama City woman charged in death of infant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, following a drowning death in 2021.

Panama City Police officers say they were called to a house for a nonresponsive child on September 10, 2021.

According to detectives, Blanche V. Shelmon, 38, smoked marijuana before putting her five-month-old child in the bathtub.

They say Shelmon got distracted with a phone call for about 15 minutes. During that time, investigators say the infant drowned and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Shelmon was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by being under the influence of THC.

