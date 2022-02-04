PCB officials want to add your art in the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials want your art displayed around town. Officials said public art can be an essential element to progress economically.

About a year ago, “SeeLife” was a project that placed dolphin and turtle sculptures around the community and people had the opportunity to paint them. Right now, 11 of them are displayed in places including Frank Brown Park, PCB City Hall, and more. Now, city officials are looking to expand after popular demand.

Vice Mayor Geoff McConnell said this will enhance the town for everyone.

“It gives the opportunity for the artists to get their work out there for the public to be able to see it and, of course, it beautifies our area,” McConnell said.

If you would like to place a piece of art in the community, you can submit an application on the link below.

A $100 fee is due at the time of submission and the art must meet the following criteria:

The art must be created by an artist or by an entity or organization affiliated with an educational institution or the local arts community.

The proposed art must demonstrate excellence in aesthetic quality, workmanship, innovation, and creativity.

The proposed art should not be overtly commercial or political. (No prominent or conspicuous symbols or logos commonly associated with a particular company, brand, political party, political affiliation, or cause.)

The art should be appropriate in scale, form, content, and of materials/media suitable for the site’s location and manner of placement.

Demonstrate feasibility in terms of budget, timeline, safety, durability, operation, maintenance, conservation, security and/or storage and siting.

The art is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and not injurious to the neighborhood or detrimental to public safety or welfare.

The art furthers the City’s goal of promoting a broad range of artistic styles and media to maintain an overall balance of art within the City.

