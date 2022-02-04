Advertisement

Ten Mosley seniors sign letters of intent to play at the next level

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ten Mosley seniors put pen to paper on Thursday, signing their letters of intent to take their game to the next level.

The auditorium at Mosley High School was standing room only, packed in with friends, family, and teammates.

Aubree Flanagan is headed to Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama to continue her softball career with the hawks.

Reese McFatter signed his letter of intent to play golf at Cleveland State for the Cougars.

Jack Hundley will also continue to play golf. He is headed to Huntingdon College as well.

Ellie Heilman will play soccer at the next level at Andrews College in Georgia.

Trevor Allen will play baseball over in town for the commodores at gulf coast.

Trent Nelson will also continue his baseball career. He is headed to Coastal Alabama.

Michael Tate signed his letter of intent to play football. He will also go to Huntingdon College.

Jordan Whitely will also be playing football at the next level. He is headed to South Alabama with the jaguar program.

Lamar Clark will be a Rattler next year, playing football at Florida A&M.

Chris Jackson is headed to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina to continue his football career as well.

“It’s an exciting day for Mosley High School,” said Mosley Athletic Director, Doug Lee. “I think the key thing you head all day was ‘hard work, good character, tremendous athlete, obviously, great classroom student.’ I think that just kept resonating all day long in this ceremony. Again, that’s an attribute to all ten student athletes, so I’m just happy for them.”

