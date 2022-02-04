Advertisement

Therapy cow helps seniors with Alzheimer’s, dementia create new memories

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at senior living facilities and daycare centers. (Source: KNXV/DOLLYSTAR FOUNDATION WEBSITE/CNN)
By Emily Van de Riet and Cameron Polom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KNXV) - You’ve heard of therapy dogs, but what about a therapy cow?

Dolly the cow is making her rounds at Oakwood Creative Care, an adult daycare center in Mesa, Ariz.

Oakwood Creative Care specializes in helping seniors with cognitive challenges, like diagnoses of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s disease. Activities like meeting Dolly the therapy cow are helping seniors create new memories.

Dolly’s owner Karin Boyle began her mission after her own father was placed in a memory care facility. When her dad responded positively to visits from Dolly, Boyle had the idea to let her cow help other seniors.

Boyle said Dolly is now requested “all over the place” and visits a senior facility almost every weekend.

Dolly’s delightful demeanor and love for marshmallows keeps the seniors smiling and laughing, warming hearts everywhere she goes.

Copyright 2022 KNXV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season

Latest News

A carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T....
Pentagon: Deadly Afghan airport attack was not preventable
Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Panama City woman charged in death of infant
Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday,...
2 charged in fatal shooting at suburban Minneapolis school
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
This photo provided by the New York City Department of Education, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, shows a...
New York City school lunch menu going vegan on Fridays