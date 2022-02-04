Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain and colder weather return to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A line of showers & storms will move into the panhandle tonight and showers will linger into Friday. Rainfall totals will be around 1″. There is a small risk of severe weather west of Hwy 79. Temperatures will stay steady in the 60s. On Friday temperatures will fall into the 50s over the course of the day. Winds will turn from the South to the North at 10-15 mph. By Saturday morning skies will clear, but it will be cold w/lows in the 30s. Highs this weekend will only be in the 50s.

