Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A wanted felon was arrested, and another man was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Bay County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report around 12:30 a.m. Friday. They pulled over a car for a suspected drunk driver on U.S. 98, just west of the Hathaway Bridge. Troopers say the passenger threw a cigarette out of the car window.

According to law enforcement, the driver complied and gave his license to Troopers, but the passenger refused to provide identification. Troopers said they requested the passenger’s identification to charge him with littering.

When they opened the passenger door, Troopers said the passenger ran away towards the Hathaway Bridge. Troopers said, with assistance from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Police Department, the passenger was apprehended.

Officials said his identity was confirmed as Xavier Michael Mitchell, 26, from Orange City. Troopers said it was discovered Mitchell had a felony warrant in Volusia County on multiple charges, including attempted murder and robbery with a firearm. Law Enforcement said Mitchell is a known gang member.

Along with his outstanding warrants, officials said Mitchell has been charged with resisting arrest without violence, failure to obey a lawful order, and disposing of a lighted substance.

The driver of the vehicle, Armondo Darius Spruill, 30, of Callaway, was arrested for driving under the influence.

