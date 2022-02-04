Advertisement

Video captures ‘magic moment’ of humpback whale, dolphin dancing

A humpback whale and dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu's North Shore.
By HNN Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii photographer captured a “rare” and “magic” moment on Wednesday of a humpback whale and dolphin spinning and dancing with one another off Oahu’s North Shore.

Jacob VanderVelde sent Hawaii News Now a clip of the interaction.

“On a scale of one to 10, it would be a 12,” VanderVelde said. “It’s a magic moment, I will never forget what just happened yesterday.”

VanderVelde said he caught the interaction around 9:15 a.m., about 300 yards off Shark’s Cove.

He said seeing whales is typical, but when he saw two of the marine mammals playing together, his mouth “dropped to the floor.”

“I’m a Hawaii photographer, and that’s what I do is I ride waves, I shoot waves, everything around the ocean is waves, so when this happened, it probably was the biggest moment of my life,” he said.

A humpback whale and a dolphin were spotted spinning and dancing with one another.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season
Mike Jones has been the Head of Safety and Security for Bay District schools for 26 years.
Head of safety and security for Bay District schools retires

Latest News

Heather Calloway won the 2021 Florida School Crossing Guard of the Year Extra Mile Award.
Fort Walton Beach woman wins FDOT award
COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
COVID falling in 49 of 50 states as deaths near 900,000
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production
The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China