Wearing masks indoors cuts COVID risk in half, study says

A recent study found that people who wore masks indoors were less likely to get COVID by at least half.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Confusion over the efficacy of masks has been an issue since the beginning of the pandemic.

For example, early on, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams had to delete a tweet in which he said masks weren’t effective for the general public.

Eventually, it became clear that masks do work to some degree, but that cloth and surgical masks aren’t very effective.

Those suggestions are supported by a new study from the California Department of Public Health. It found that people who said they wear N-95 respirators indoors were about 80 percent less likely to test positive for COVID than those who never wore masks inside.

Those who said they wore surgical masks indoors were roughly 60% less likely to test positive than those who didn’t wear masks.

The study overall found that consistently wearing a mask indoors cuts the odds in half for testing positive for COVID-19.

The researchers admitted the study had significant limitations.

The study was done before the omicron variant, so mask efficacy for omicron isn’t known. It also didn’t take into account that testing negative may have been because of protective behaviors that had nothing to do with masking like social distancing for example.

