Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a 64-year-old Wewahitchka woman was driving north on Highway 79. They said a 52-year-old Tennessee man was going south.

Troopers said the woman veered into the southbound lane and the man tried to steer away from her but didn’t do it in time. This caused both cars to hit each other.

The woman died at the scene. the man was reportedly seriously injured.

