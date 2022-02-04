Woman accused of spending $68k with dead aunt’s credit card

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman faces multiple charges after allegedly using a credit card in her dead aunt’s name.

Rebecca Kilgore, 29, is accused of spending almost $69,000 with her aunt’s credit card. Her aunt died in August of 2020, but Kilgore allegedly used the card from June 2021 to December 2021. Panama City Beach Police said she used the card more than 20 times.

After an interview, Kilgore reportedly confessed to the crimes. Evidence reportedly showed Kilgore’s boyfriend, Octavious Williams, with her during the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.