Advertisement

Woman accused of spending $68k with dead aunt’s credit card

Rebecca Kilgore, 29, is accused of spending almost $69,000 with her aunt’s credit card.
Rebecca Kilgore, 29, is accused of spending almost $69,000 with her aunt’s credit card.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City Beach woman faces multiple charges after allegedly using a credit card in her dead aunt’s name.

Rebecca Kilgore, 29, is accused of spending almost $69,000 with her aunt’s credit card. Her aunt died in August of 2020, but Kilgore allegedly used the card from June 2021 to December 2021. Panama City Beach Police said she used the card more than 20 times.

After an interview, Kilgore reportedly confessed to the crimes. Evidence reportedly showed Kilgore’s boyfriend, Octavious Williams, with her during the alleged crimes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Officials said Jesus Lopez-Garza, 37, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Local man sentenced to 35 years in prison on gun, drug charges
From left to right: Jeffrey Williams, Kenyatta Lewis, Michael Cook
Police: 400 lethal doses of fentanyl off streets after bust
Rick Hurst served as a Bay County Commissioner from 1992 to 1996. Before that, he worked at...
Former WJHG weather anchor, Bay County Commissioner dies

Latest News

Heart attack survivor shares story before ‘Go Red for Women Day’
We hear about it too often in Bay County, drug busts, and Tuesday, the Bay County Sheriff's...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office makes two big fentanyl busts
A new logo was unveiled Thursday after a competition was held for Bay District School students...
New Oscar Patterson Academy logo revealed
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.
Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash
Felix Malespin teaches an evening class at Downtown Boxing Club in Panama City.
Friends convert downtown Panama City storage building to boxing gym