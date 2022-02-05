Advertisement

2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months

California Highway Patrol rescues a couple snowed in their cabin for nearly two months. (Source: California Highway Patrol - Valley Division Air Operations)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people and their dog were rescued from their home via helicopter Tuesday in northern California after being snowed in for nearly two months.

California Highway Patrol said the pair had been snowed in their cabin since Dec. 6 and called authorities for help Feb. 1. Officials said they were unable to leave their home due to snow and downed trees and were running out of supplies.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office requested helicopter assistance to reach the couple due to the remote location and blocked roads. The helicopter was able to land near the cabin. The two people and their dog were flown to safety.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
Spring Break is just a few weeks away and with that are some changes coming to Walton County.
Some Walton County ordinances changed ahead of spring break season

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
Locked out MLB players reject offer of federal mediation
GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Parents: Amir Locke ‘executed’; mayor halts no-knock entries
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned
FILE - A worker vacuums up shattered glass outside a Waffle House restaurant Monday, April 23,...
Waffle House shooter found guilty on 4 counts of murder