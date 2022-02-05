Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 4th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco baseball:

McLennan 2 Gulf Coast 3

San Jacinto 5 Northwest Florida 6

Wabash 0 Chipola 0

Girl’s high school basketball:

Rutherford 59 South Walton 49

Walton 24 FSUHS 73

Altha 29 Chipley 64

Rocky Bayou Christian 20 Munroe 38

Poplar Springs 50 Ponce De Leon 63

Boy’s high school basketball:

Arnold 39 Bay 60

Franklin 38 Munroe 55

Altha 89 Wewahitchka 44

