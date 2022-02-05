Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 4th
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco baseball:
McLennan 2 Gulf Coast 3
San Jacinto 5 Northwest Florida 6
Wabash 0 Chipola 0
Girl’s high school basketball:
Rutherford 59 South Walton 49
Walton 24 FSUHS 73
Altha 29 Chipley 64
Rocky Bayou Christian 20 Munroe 38
Poplar Springs 50 Ponce De Leon 63
Boy’s high school basketball:
Arnold 39 Bay 60
Franklin 38 Munroe 55
Altha 89 Wewahitchka 44
