Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lynn Haven Police Department and the Panama City Police Department have kicked off a “Click it or Ticket” campaign that will run through February 13.

“We are trying to be very visible to the motoring public that we are enforcing seatbelts,” Lt. Steve Enfinger, Lynn Haven Police Department, said.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department say that not wearing a seat belt could land you a $115 fine.

“Pulling someone over for a seat belt or not wearing a seat belt is a primary offense in the state of Florida and that goes for wearing it and wearing it correctly,” Garrett Nelson, Panama City Police Department Officer.

According to the Panama City Police Department if a passenger is not wearing their seat belt, and they are under the age of 18 the driver will receive the ticket. But If the passenger is over 18 they will receive the ticket.

But not wearing a seat belt not only lands you a fine, but you are also risking your life.

“About 40% of our fatal crashes are the people not wearing their seatbelts the driver passenger that are in the vehicle that wind up passing away they weren’t wearing their seat belt and that is almost half,” Enfinger said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2019 there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the u.s.

