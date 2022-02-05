FHP seeing “unnerving” amount of fatal crashes already in 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they are seeing an “unnerving” amount of fatal crashes already in 2022. NewsChannel 7 recently reported how fatal crashes were up in 2021 over 2020 and officials are saying they are worried about that trend going into this year.

“We definitely feel like we’re not starting off the year in a positive manner as far as traffic crashes,” Lieutenant Jason King said.

FHP officials tell us the numbers are alarming just over a month into the year.

“We’ve had six fatal crashes with 10 lives lost.”

That’s compared to all of 2021 where there were 65 fatal crashes, resulting in 77 lives lost.

“Seatbelt is one of the main ones contributing to each crash, distracted driving, and even for the pedestrian that was run over, it’s awareness.”

King said one of those fatal crashes happened Thursday in Washington County. The others have been spread out across their patrol area.

“I believe two in Washington County, we had one in Holmes County, one in Calhoun County, one in Bay, and one in Gulf County.”

Out of the six crashes, one fatality was a pedestrian.

NewsChannel 7 asked locals and residents about what they’ve seen on the roads.

“We really haven’t noticed anything awful. A little bit slow, they are sometimes for me, but we haven’t seen any crashes,” said Deb Johnson who is visited the area.

And others said everywhere you look, there’s always someone distracted by their phone.

“It is a serious risk, because I am guilty of doing it too. I’ve done it and I realize it and I look up and go “wow, where am I now?’” Panama City Beach Resident James McKenzie said.

Now, officials want to raise awareness in hopes of preventing more fatal crashes.

“Please, please, please wear your seatbelt, plan ahead and leave enough time to get to your destination, wear the seatbelt, put the distraction device down, monitor your speed and pay attention to the traffic around you,” said King. “If you’re a pedestrian, wear bright clothing or have a flashlight, and as a motorist, put the distractive device down, wear your seatbelt and pay attention to the road.”

Because as they said, every life is important to the highway patrol so you can “arrive alive.”

