Advertisement

Jackson Co. files arbitration against FEMA for Hurricane Michael relief funds

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offered to help out Jackson County.

“They have paid for the debris removal, that was like 72 million dollars,” Commissioner Jim Peacock said. “They helped out some of the citizens with housing, and initially they helped out with tarps. They brought in tarps and water and that type stuff.”

Commissioner Jim Peacock said there are more than three thousand locations that need repairs. FEMA is offering the county 800 thousand dollars. The county disagrees with this amount, so they made an appeal, but FEMA never answered. Now the county is filing arbitration to settle the dispute.

“There is a difference of opinion as to what qualifies as damage,” Peacock said. “The damage that we say was caused by trees and stuff hitting the pavement, busting the pavement, gouging the pavement, they’re saying that was all done by the debris removal people.”

Peacock says an arbitration panel in Washington, D.C. will settle the dispute. Once they make a decision, the amount of money Jackson County receives from FEMA will be final.

Peacock says all of the money from FEMA after the arbitration will go to the 3,311 Jackson County sites damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“My hope would be they realize they made a terrible mistake and rectify it by giving us the 70 million [dollars] , but that’s not going to happen,” he said.

The arbitration will take place the beginning of March, but it’s unknown when a final decision will be made.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to FEMA for a statement on this matter, and their response was as follows:

“Arbitration is part of the normal process available to all grantees and we will continue to work with Jackson County for reimbursement on all eligible costs.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.
Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash

Latest News

Sunny & chilly weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Time for a sugar rush! Girl Scout cookie season is officially here.
Girl Scouts cookie season kicks off
When Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offered to...
Jackson Co. files arbitration against FEMA for Hurricane Michael relief funds
Lynn Haven Police Department and Panama City Police Department are enforcing wearing a seat belt.
Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off
The Lynn Haven Police Department and the Panama City Police Department have kicked off a “Click...
Click it or Ticket campaign kicks off