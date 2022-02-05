Advertisement

Santa Rosa Beach man arrested for impersonating law enforcement officer

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Santa Rosa Beach man is arrested after he allegedly went door-to-door in the middle of the night dressed as a law enforcement officer, according to a news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

In the early morning hours on Thursday, WCSO said Ulises Chaves Turrubiates, 27, can be seen on multiple “Ring” doorbell cameras pulling on the door handles of residences located on Corte Pino in Santa Rosa Beach.

Officials said Turrubiates is shown wearing a tactical vest in the video and what appeared to be a black firearm tucked into the front. A video shows Turrubiates telling the camera he is looking for someone and that they are under arrest.

WCSO officials said the following day, deputies were able to identify and locate Turrubiates near the intersection of East Julie Street and 1st Street who said he was looking for someone after a domestic dispute but was not trying to alarm anyone. Officials said when deputies asked about the weapon, they discovered it was a mace shooting device shaped like a gun.

Turrubiates was arrested and charged with loitering and prowling and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

