Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

It’s going to be a cold weekend in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the low to mid 30s. Skies will gradually clear tonight & into Saturday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Sunday we could see an increase in clouds late w/highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance of rain likely won’t be until Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
The recent switch from Gulf Power to Florida Power & Light seems to have caused some heat.
Price hikes with Florida Power & Light
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
Okaloosa County Sheriff's are searching for Chad Ankenbrand, 47, in connection to a double...
UPDATE: Double-homicide suspect found dead near Illinois
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.
Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the rain moving through NWFL this morning.
Friday Forecast
Severe storms could be possible overnight in the western panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Severe storms could be possible overnight in the western panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see some showers west of Hwy331 today.
Thursday Forecast