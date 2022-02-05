Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the low to mid 30s. Skies will gradually clear tonight & into Saturday. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. On Sunday we could see an increase in clouds late w/highs in the mid to upper 50s. Our next chance of rain likely won’t be until Monday.

