Annual poker run held in memory of Dylan Corbin

MMPANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several members of the biking community gathered for the seventh annual Dylan Corbin Memorial Poker Run in Panama City on Saturday.

19-year-old Dylan Corbin attended Deane Bozeman High School. In October 2015, he tragically passed away from injuries due to a motorcycle accident.

His family wanted to honor him, so they partnered with the Bay County Motorcycle Foundation to raise money for the JROTC programs at Deane Bozeman and Mosley High School.

The charity bike ride started at Annie’s Hideaway in Lynn Haven and ended at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2185. The event included a raffle, food, music, and of course motorcycles.

Director Josie Ferraiole said this fundraiser means a lot to the biker community.

“I’m very proud, we all are proud--bikers have the biggest hearts and we’ve got a lot of younger bikers now in the community that went to school with Dylan,” Ferraiole said.

In the future, they hope to create more events throughout the year to help JROTC students with more equipment and scholarships.

