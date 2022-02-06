Advertisement

Annual poker run held in memory of Dylan Corbin

Motorcycle at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Nonprofit Organization.
Motorcycle at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Nonprofit Organization.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MMPANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several members of the biking community gathered for the seventh annual Dylan Corbin Memorial Poker Run in Panama City on Saturday.

19-year-old Dylan Corbin attended Deane Bozeman High School. In October 2015, he tragically passed away from injuries due to a motorcycle accident.

His family wanted to honor him, so they partnered with the Bay County Motorcycle Foundation to raise money for the JROTC programs at Deane Bozeman and Mosley High School.

The charity bike ride started at Annie’s Hideaway in Lynn Haven and ended at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2185. The event included a raffle, food, music, and of course motorcycles.

Director Josie Ferraiole said this fundraiser means a lot to the biker community.

“I’m very proud, we all are proud--bikers have the biggest hearts and we’ve got a lot of younger bikers now in the community that went to school with Dylan,” Ferraiole said.

In the future, they hope to create more events throughout the year to help JROTC students with more equipment and scholarships.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.
Homicide suspect caught hiding in Hathaway Bridge
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.
Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash

Latest News

Foodies from all over the nation, and even other countries, came together Saturday for a taste...
Fifth annual Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival held Saturday
Job fair held at Gulf Coast State College.
Bay County’s 35th annual job fair returns
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards