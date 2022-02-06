Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
Juco men’s basketball:
Northwest Florida 79 Gulf Coast 74
Tallahassee 56 Chipola 45
Juco women’s basketball:
Northwest Florida 43 Gulf Coast 58
Tallahassee 57 Chipola 67
Juco baseball:
Wallace State 3 Gulf Coast 1
Miami-Dade 2 Chipola 8
State College of Florida 2 Northwest Florida 5
Northwest Florida 3 Chipola 0
Boy’s high school basketball:
Paxton 43 South Walton 57
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.