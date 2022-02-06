Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th

(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Juco men’s basketball:

Northwest Florida 79 Gulf Coast 74

Tallahassee 56 Chipola 45

Juco women’s basketball:

Northwest Florida 43 Gulf Coast 58

Tallahassee 57 Chipola 67

Juco baseball:

Wallace State 3 Gulf Coast 1

Miami-Dade 2 Chipola 8

State College of Florida 2 Northwest Florida 5

Northwest Florida 3 Chipola 0

Boy’s high school basketball:

Paxton 43 South Walton 57

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th (PT. 2)
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th (PT. 2)

Most Read

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
Troopers said the driver of the vehicle was compliant, but the passenger fled the scene on foot.
Two arrested in Bay County after DUI and fleeing arrest
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.
Homicide suspect caught hiding in Hathaway Bridge
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Washington County Thursday just before 5:30 p.m.
Wewahitcka woman dies in car crash

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th (PT. 2)
Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 5th (PT. 2)
Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 4th
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 3rd
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, February 3rd
Lamar Clark signs letter of intent to play football at Florida A&M.
Ten Mosley seniors sign letters of intent to play at the next level