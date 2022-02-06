Bay County’s 35th annual job fair returns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s biggest hiring event returned for its 35th year.

The event was held Saturday morning at Gulf Coast State College in Student Union East.

CareerSource Gulf Coast Communications Director Becky Samarippa said it’s fulfilling to see everyone so eager.

“It’s just satisfying to see the excitement in the air here, you can just feel it. Everybody’s got a smile on their face and employers are happy to see the job seekers,” Samarippa said.

Officials said 60 employers and more than 400 job seekers attended the event. Careers included everything from law enforcement, the food industry, the military, and more.

Recruiting Director Connor Vann works for Peaden Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical. He said he first attended the job fair last year and now he’s the one recruiting others.

“I would say I’ve talked to about fifty to sixty people,” Vann said.

Although this job fair is only once a year, people can go to the job center at the college for other hiring events. Officials said CareerSource offered resume writing and job search skill workshops to help those prepare for the event beforehand. Tips for success were also shared at the expo.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.