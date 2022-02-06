BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a recent burglary.

On the morning of February 4th, 2022, BCSO deputies responded to a local business in the Bayou George area of Bay County. The business reported the theft of a large number of cigarettes. After the burglary, the suspect was seen driving from the scene onto Hwy. 231 in what appeared to be a small sedan car.

If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect from these pictures, please contact Inv. Patrick Crawford at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, (850) 747-4700, or call Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.

