BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a recent burglary.
On the morning of February 4th, 2022, BCSO deputies responded to a local business in the Bayou George area of Bay County. The business reported the theft of a large number of cigarettes. After the burglary, the suspect was seen driving from the scene onto Hwy. 231 in what appeared to be a small sedan car.
If you have any information regarding the identification of the suspect from these pictures, please contact Inv. Patrick Crawford at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, (850) 747-4700, or call Crimestoppers at 785-TIPS.
