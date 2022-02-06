Advertisement

Fifth annual Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival held Saturday

By Dani Travis
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Foodies from all over the nation, and even other countries, came together Saturday for a taste of the fifth annual Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival in Panama City Beach.

“Oh it’s really nice, there’s so many different types of food. It’s got a nice variety and the beer choices,” Snowbird John Manfred said.

With more than 35 food trucks and 50 craft beers, people were sure to find something to satisfy their taste buds at the food truck festival.

“All of the foodies here, this is the place to be. You’re never going to get a festival like this,” Food Truck Festivals of America Owner Anthony Pepe said.

Locals and visitors alike described it as tasting their way around the world.

“You can try food from India, Thailand, Jamaica, Britain, it’s spectacular,” Snowbird Greg Cyfko said.

Down to the classics people love.

“There’s pizza, there’s your basic foods, there’s brisket because of course we have many BBQ trucks, we have grilled cheese trucks. You name it, we have it here,” said Pepe.

And they even have a fan favorite that people can’t resist.

“What’s this guy doing, hot dogs back here? Chicago style hot dogs, they’re brilliant,” said Pepe.

“I am actually from the southside of Chicago originally, so those Chicago style hotdogs rocked,” Snowbird Cheryl Palango said.

Rocking and eating around the world right here in Aaron Bessant Park.

“I’m going crazy. Should I shut up now or do you want me to keep going?” said Pepe.

Because keeping this festival going is what will keep you questioning what you want to eat next.

Pepe said he expected there to be more than 10,000 people attending Saturday. The festival also runs Sunday from noon to 5 P.M. For more information on how to buy tickets, visit Food Trucks of America Food Truck Festival Panama City Beach.

