Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

Rain returns to start the work week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet end to the weekend w/clouds gradually returning and lows near. The work week starts with cloudy skies, but by the afternoon on Monday we should see some spotty light showers. Highs will struggle into the low 50s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. The clouds exit on Tuesday and the sunshine should last for the rest of the week w/a gradual warm up into the 60s.

Get all the details on your work week forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
Xavier Mitchell is wanted for multiple charges including homicide.
Homicide suspect caught hiding in Hathaway Bridge
Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Panama City woman charged in death of infant
Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield says the public doesn't need to be afraid, but they...
Jackson Co. Sheriff reassures public after 4 bodies found
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

Latest News

Rain chances return to start the work week
Work Week Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing the rain moving through NWFL this morning.
Friday Forecast
Severe storms could be possible overnight in the western panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast