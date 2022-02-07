Advertisement

Arrest made in local scam case

Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that a hacker was trying to access her bank information and steal $10,000.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in California in connection to a local scam victim.

According to authorities, on January 31st, a 76-year-old Bay County victim clicked on an online advertisement and was informed that her computer had a virus.

Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that a hacker was trying to access her bank information and steal $10,000. The victim was instructed to safeguard her money by turning it into cryptocurrency.

The victim exchanged her money into Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer through a local Bitcoin ATM. The victim was also directed to buy gift cards and give the scammer the PIN number. By doing this, the victim inadvertently gave the scammers access to all money used to purchase the gift cards.

After a report was taken by BCSO, the investigation led to the arrest of a woman named Meihong Zhai in California. Zhai was in possession of tens of thousands of dollars, gift cards, cash, and numerous receipts at the time of her arrest.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that no legitimate agency or entity will ask you to exchange money into cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin) or gift cards.

Often in these scams, the scammer will insist the victim not disconnect their phone call as they purchase the gift cards or tell anyone about what is occurring. Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. If you are unsure about any transactions you are being instructed to make by someone on the phone you don’t know that involves cryptocurrency, wiring money, or gift cards, please call a friend, family member, or local law enforcement officer BEFORE you do anything.

Victims lose thousands of dollars to these scams daily, which is why they are gaining in popularity across the United States.

Stay informed to protect yourself.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect...
BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect
One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

Latest News

Panama City Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted for burglarizing a business...
Police search for man accused of stealing cigarettes from store
Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV.
Basic NWFL is educating the community on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Now a powerful appropriations chair says the districts must face the consequences of their...
Several Florida schools facing penalties over mask mandates
jason hedden, chair of the visual and performing arts at gulf coast state college, and zoe...
Gulf Coast State College’s upcoming performances