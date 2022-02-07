Arrest made in local scam case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in California in connection to a local scam victim.

According to authorities, on January 31st, a 76-year-old Bay County victim clicked on an online advertisement and was informed that her computer had a virus.

Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that a hacker was trying to access her bank information and steal $10,000. The victim was instructed to safeguard her money by turning it into cryptocurrency.

The victim exchanged her money into Bitcoin and sent it to the scammer through a local Bitcoin ATM. The victim was also directed to buy gift cards and give the scammer the PIN number. By doing this, the victim inadvertently gave the scammers access to all money used to purchase the gift cards.

After a report was taken by BCSO, the investigation led to the arrest of a woman named Meihong Zhai in California. Zhai was in possession of tens of thousands of dollars, gift cards, cash, and numerous receipts at the time of her arrest.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office warns the public that no legitimate agency or entity will ask you to exchange money into cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin) or gift cards.

Often in these scams, the scammer will insist the victim not disconnect their phone call as they purchase the gift cards or tell anyone about what is occurring. Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. If you are unsure about any transactions you are being instructed to make by someone on the phone you don’t know that involves cryptocurrency, wiring money, or gift cards, please call a friend, family member, or local law enforcement officer BEFORE you do anything.

Victims lose thousands of dollars to these scams daily, which is why they are gaining in popularity across the United States.

Stay informed to protect yourself.

