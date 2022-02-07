Advertisement

Basic NWFL is educating the community on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV.
Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV.(AP image)
By Sam Martello
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV. Not only on National Black HIV AIDS Awareness Day but every day.

“We provide services for people living with HIV as far as assistance with medication, housing assistance, utilities, doctor visits, transportation,” Valerie Mincey, CEO/President for Basic NWFL, said. “Trying to remove any challenge or barrier they may have in accessing care.”

Mincey said more than 1,200 people are living with HIV here in the Panhandle.

“The ultimate goal is to reduce new infections,” Mincey said. “HIV testing is free at all times, whether you walk into the office at Basic, or in the community.”

Providing free testing removes barriers for the community the organization serves.

“To be able to give anything to the community for free is a plus,” Jermaine Daniels, Director of Education for Basic NWFL, said. “Depending on the demographic you work with, they might not have the money or transportation to get to the necessary places for services.”

Not only does National Black HIV AIDS Awareness Day provide more opportunities for testing to the community but it also promotes the importance of education as well.

“Education is important for any factor in life,” Mincey said. “When it comes to HIV, and hepatitis, even substance abuse, knowledge is power.”

Basic wants to provide these educational tools to everyone in the community.

“Our community is very diverse,” Mincey said. “It is very important everyone receives the same information and increases their level of knowledge.”

Every day of the year, Basic NWFL will continue to provide testing, education, and assistance for those living with HIV.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect...
BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect
One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

Latest News

Panama City Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted for burglarizing a business...
Police search for man accused of stealing cigarettes from store
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
Now a powerful appropriations chair says the districts must face the consequences of their...
Several Florida schools facing penalties over mask mandates
jason hedden, chair of the visual and performing arts at gulf coast state college, and zoe...
Gulf Coast State College’s upcoming performances