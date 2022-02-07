Basic NWFL is educating the community on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV. Not only on National Black HIV AIDS Awareness Day but every day.

“We provide services for people living with HIV as far as assistance with medication, housing assistance, utilities, doctor visits, transportation,” Valerie Mincey, CEO/President for Basic NWFL, said. “Trying to remove any challenge or barrier they may have in accessing care.”

Mincey said more than 1,200 people are living with HIV here in the Panhandle.

“The ultimate goal is to reduce new infections,” Mincey said. “HIV testing is free at all times, whether you walk into the office at Basic, or in the community.”

Providing free testing removes barriers for the community the organization serves.

“To be able to give anything to the community for free is a plus,” Jermaine Daniels, Director of Education for Basic NWFL, said. “Depending on the demographic you work with, they might not have the money or transportation to get to the necessary places for services.”

Not only does National Black HIV AIDS Awareness Day provide more opportunities for testing to the community but it also promotes the importance of education as well.

“Education is important for any factor in life,” Mincey said. “When it comes to HIV, and hepatitis, even substance abuse, knowledge is power.”

Basic wants to provide these educational tools to everyone in the community.

“Our community is very diverse,” Mincey said. “It is very important everyone receives the same information and increases their level of knowledge.”

Every day of the year, Basic NWFL will continue to provide testing, education, and assistance for those living with HIV.

