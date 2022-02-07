Gallagher’s Gymnastics brings home some hardware.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It was a big weekend for a few local gymnasts out of Gallagher’s Gymnastics, the only boy’s gymnastics team in Bay County.

The squad headed to Daytona Beach over the weekend to compete, and brought home lots of hardware.

Graysen McDavid, in level four, took third place in the all-around.

For level five, Carter Holcombe and Carter Quitter both placed second in the all-around with teammate, Brady McAlister taking first.

In level nine, Kirk Lishbrook placed third in the all-around.

The team will head to the Peachtree Invitational this weekend.

