Gulf Coast State College’s upcoming performances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jason Hedden, Chair of the Visual and Performing Arts at Gulf Coast State College, and Zoe Thomas, a student cast member at Gulf Coast State College, to tell us about the upcoming performances of “Almost, Maine.”

The show is described as a “delightful midwinter night’s dream.” Gulf Coast State College student cast and crew members have worked tirelessly to bring this whimsical story to you.

The performances will be taking place February 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th at 7:30 p.m., and February 13th and 20th at 2:30 p.m. at the Amelia Center Theatre Lab on the Panama City campus.

General admission tickets are $20 and $10 for non-Gulf Coast State College or Florida State University-Panama City students. GCSC and FSU-PC students, faculty, and staff are admitted free with a valid ID.

There is very limited seating at these performances.

