Lady Bison Classic to tee off Monday at Bay Point Golf Club

JJ and Adam Bleday work towards return to pro ball.
By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay Point Golf Club is playing host to the second Lady Bison Classic presented by Under Armour. The Lipscomb University women’s golf team is the school that hosts this event.

There 15 D1 teams in town to compete with a practice round on Sunday.

The tournament play will begin with a shotgun at 7:30 a.m. on Monday where the golfers will play 36.

On Tuesday, for the final round, it will be another shotgun starting at 8:30 a.m., and the golfers will play 18.

“I wouldn’t want to put many regular golfers against them, that’s how good these girls are,” said Lipscomb head women’s golf coach, Jesse Lawley. “They work their tails off. Not even just my team. I’m talking across the entire board. These are girls that are putting in a ton of hours, have earned a college scholarship and deserve all the recognition they can get because they really put their time and effort in. On top of that, they go to school, and women’s golf is known across the country as an elite when it comes to academics as well. Can’t say enough good things about how great these women are.”

Bay Point has a come a long way after Hurricane Michael and general manager, Ryan Mulvey, says hosting this tournament for a second time is a testament as to how far they have come.

“We’ve been through a lot here at the Club, but to be able to have the opportunity to host these kind of tournaments, especially to be able to do it again, is a testament to the staff here and the culture and the club and being able to bring these tournaments back,” said Mulvey. “We are already planning for doing this again next year. All the staff takes a lot of pride. These tournaments are fun to do. Everybody comes together all workings towards the same goal, and when the tournament is done, it’s fun for us too. We feel a lot of pride and accomplishment when it’s all done.”

Spectators are not only allowed, they are welcome.

