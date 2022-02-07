Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Marianna Police Department says an arrest has been made following a Sunday morning armed robbery at a local gas station

Officers say that at approximately 4:20 a.m on Sunday, the department responded to an armed robbery call at the Tom Thumb, located on Jefferson Street.

Upon arrival, officers reviewed video footage which showed a male, dressed in black, entering the store with a weapon.

Authorities say the unidentified man demanded and took money before leaving the store.

Following further investigation, officers were able to identify the alleged suspect as 28-year-old Samy Gad, of Marianna.

Once investigators developed probable cause to arrest Gad; alongside officers, they arrived at a home Gad was believed to be staying in on Barnes Street.

Gad was found inside the home and arrested. Investigators were able to locate the gun and other items used during the robbery.

Authorities were also able to determine the gun used in the robbery was stolen.

Gad was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he will await his first appearance. He faces charges of Robbery with a Firearm, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Petit Theft.

If you have any further information in reference to this case, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

