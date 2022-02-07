Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite cloud cover moving in. We’ll be on the cloudy side throughout the day today and eventually it’ll lead toward showers moving in for the midday and afternoon. Go ahead and grab the rain jacket and umbrellas.

Temperatures will remain chilly throughout the day as the clouds and showers keep us from warming up much. We’re getting started in the 40s this morning. So you’ll want something warm to wear out the door and for the remainder of the day ahead. The clouds and showers prevent us from warming up much more than the low to mid 50s today.

With the rain moving in for the midday and afternoon, that will make for a wet and cold feel to the day. It’s an upper level trough that’s driving the showers through today. We’ll see the moisture with this trough move through tonight into tomorrow with a few sprinkles wrapping up.

Clouds will gradually peel away to sunshine at the end of the day on Tuesday. However, temperatures will be chilly to start out the week as highs tomorrow only reach the upper 50s.

The good news is we’ll be rain free for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually warm. We’ll reach the mid 60s by the mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with rain becoming likely by the midday and afternoon. Highs today only reach the low to mid 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a few showers lingering into tonight and wrapping up early tomorrow morning with clouds gradually decreasing late in the day tomorrow.

