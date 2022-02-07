Advertisement

One dead in Holmes County crash

One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (Update 11:43 AM)

Lieutenant Jason King, with Florida Highway Patrol, has confirmed the 74-year-old man from Westville has passed away.

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - (ORIGINAL) One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, a 74-year-old man from Westville was traveling eastbound on Highway 90.

They say the driver attempted to make a left turn, by moving along the right shoulder. He is believed to have overcorrected back to the left lane, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise on the shoulder.

From here, troopers say the vehicle began to roll over traveling in a southeasterly direction. The driver was thrown from the vehicle as it was rolling over.

The vehicle came to a final rest on the south shoulder facing north.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County EMS, Westville, and Ponce De Leon Volunteer Fire Departments.

