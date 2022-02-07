Advertisement

Picking the perfect diamond for Valentine’s Day

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rebecca Steverson, Director of Operations of David Scott Fine Jewelry, came into the NewsChannel 7 Today studio to tell us how to choose the perfect diamond for a loved one this Valentine’s Day.

She talked about stacking necklaces, bracelets, and rings. She also talked about mixing metals and what to know when diamond shopping.

To hear all of her tips, you can watch the full interviews attached to this article.

To learn more on how to select the best piece of jewelry for the special person in your life, watch the videos attached to the story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect...
BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet
Blanche Shelmon is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Panama City woman charged in death of infant

Latest News

Picking the Perfect Diamond pt 2
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce went to ZooWorld to learn more about the "Animal Kissing Booth" they...
ZooWorld Valentines Day Interview
NewsChannel 7's Week Of Love Kicks off with some advice about how to pick the perfect diamond.
Picking The Perfect Diamond Interview pt 1
Residents celebrate Black History Month and talk about how important it is to the community.
Locals on Black History Month Importance