Advertisement

Police search for man accused of stealing cigarettes from store

Panama City Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted for burglarizing a business...
Panama City Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted for burglarizing a business Sunday morning.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are searching for a man they say stole cigarettes from a store in Panama City.

Police say Sunday morning, surveillance video shows the man pictured above entering the store on the 700 block of 11th Street. They say he took 50 packs of Newport cigarettes.

The burglary suspect is described as a white man with a beard or goatee and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. Police believe the suspect drove away in a silver or grey colored sedan.

If you have information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect...
BCSO seeks help in identifying suspect
One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery
A disturbance call in Washington County ends in the arrest of a woman after deputies say they...
Disturbance call leads to arrest
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

Latest News

Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
Basic Northwest Florida in Panama City provides an array of resources for those living with HIV.
Basic NWFL is educating the community on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
Now a powerful appropriations chair says the districts must face the consequences of their...
Several Florida schools facing penalties over mask mandates
jason hedden, chair of the visual and performing arts at gulf coast state college, and zoe...
Gulf Coast State College’s upcoming performances