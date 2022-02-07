Police search for man accused of stealing cigarettes from store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police are searching for a man they say stole cigarettes from a store in Panama City.

Police say Sunday morning, surveillance video shows the man pictured above entering the store on the 700 block of 11th Street. They say he took 50 packs of Newport cigarettes.

The burglary suspect is described as a white man with a beard or goatee and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. Police believe the suspect drove away in a silver or grey colored sedan.

If you have information on this case, contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100.

