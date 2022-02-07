Several Florida schools facing penalties over mask mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Twelve Florida School districts that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates are now scheduled to lose $200 million in the budget as a consequence of their actions.

The 12 school districts in question: Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Indian River, Leon, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Sarasota, and Volusia.

The plan is to spread the money around the other 55 districts that followed the governor’s executive order.

“They didn’t defy the mask ban, they broke the law,” House K-12 Appropriations Chair State Representative Randy Fine said.

“They acted in an illegal way and they engaged in the second-largest state-sponsored act of child abuse in the history of Florida,” Fine said.

But now the appropriations chair says the districts must face the consequences of their actions.

To try and sweeten the pot and get enough votes to pass this plan, the House version would take the $200 million and give it to the 55 school districts that didn’t buck the state says Fine.

“And we have to send the message that when you follow the law, you are rewarded. When you do not follow the law, you are not,” Fine said.

Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna tells us his constituents wanted masks worn in schools despite the state saying no.

“Would you do all of that again?” NewsChannel 7′s Mike Vasilinda asked Hanna.

“Absolutely. Absolutely, I would” he told Vasilinda. “And if we need to go to war with him, with Representative Fine and this issue with salaries, we’ll just lawyer up and have at it,” Hanna said.

Democrat Leader Evan Jenne thinks it would be foolish for any GOP members from the 12 counties to agree to move the money.

“How any legislature can turn around and tell his community that I am here for you, or turns around and says I’m here for your kids don’t tell me that when you’ve just yoked millions of dollars away from their education,” Jenne, who represents Broward, one of the counties facing a loss of millions, said.

The plan gets its first test on Wednesday when the proposed budget goes before the full appropriations committee.

The 12 districts account for half of the public school enrollment in the state. The $200 million is based on the number of administrators in a county making more than $100,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.