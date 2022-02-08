Bay District Schools VPK registration opens Wednesday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County parents, if you need to register your young ones for Voluntary Pre-K, the fall 2022 application opens Wednesday, February 9th.

VPK is offered at 15 Bay District Schools locations and you can apply online at the district’s website. Students that are four-years old on or before September 1st are eligible for the program.

The principal at one of the schools offering VPK talks about how important an early education can be.

“Standards are much higher in Kindergarten now, they’re actually learning how to read. Them having that strong foundation in Pre-K of already learning their letters and their letter sounds and their numbers, certainly gives them an advantage coming into Kindergarten knowing that,” Amy Harvey, Principal at Walsingham Academy, said.

The program offers a free daily morning program that is just over three hours long. There is also a six-hour enrichment program offered for a weekly fee.

