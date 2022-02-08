Advertisement

Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, was whisked out of an event Tuesday at a Washington high school by Secret Service agents following an apparent bomb threat.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. He was in the school’s museum for about five minutes before a member of his security detail approached him saying, “We have to go.” Emhoff was removed from the building into his waiting motorcade.

Students and educators at the school were instructed to leave the school, with an announcement saying, “Evacuate the building.”

District of Columbia Public Schools spokesman Enrique Gutierrez said there was a bomb threat. It was not known if it was related to Emhoff’s visit or the Black History Month event.

Emhoff spokesperson Katie Peters said the school alerted the Secret Service about what she termed a “security incident or a report of a potential security incident.”

“U.S. Secret Service was made aware of a security threat at a school where the @SecondGentleman was meeting with students and faculty,” Peters added in a later tweet. “Mr. Emhoff is safe and the school has been evacuated. We are grateful to Secret Service and D.C. Police for their work.”

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Students at the school were dismissed for the day, since it was expected to take several hours for security officials to sweep the building, principal Nadine Smith said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
If you've driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive...
FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77

Latest News

Young students protest their school's decision to remove chocolate milk from the lunch menu.
Students walk out, protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian trucker protest causes ripple effects
Sponsor Dennis Baxley argued that schools are lax about involving parents in discussions about...
Proposed law on gender talks in elementary schools
Students protest removal of chocolate milk from school lunch menu
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’