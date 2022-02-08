FHP Troopers respond to trash problem on Highway 77

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven down the Highway 77 corridor recently, you may have noticed an excessive amount of trash on the sides of the road. Now, the Florida Highway Patrol has a special division working to help minimize that problem. Troopers tell us trash flying out of trucks and onto the Highway 77 corridor is an issue they see every day.

“It was definitely brought to our attention that people were noticing a lot of trash and debris up and down State Road 77,” Lieutenant Jason King said.

The trash problem is why the highway patrol has specialized Commercial Vehicle Enforcement troopers. The CVE troopers enforce the state statute when it comes to commercial vehicles and trailers.

The state statute says a vehicle may not be driven on any highway unless the vehicle is constructed to prevent any of its load from falling out. The statute also says all vehicles must cover and secure the load with a close-fitting tarp or appropriate cover.

NewsChannel 7 took an exclusive ridealong Monday with CVE Trooper Bobby Simmons. He said trash has been an ongoing issue since Hurricane Michael.

“Sometimes it’s a little bit, sometimes it’s a large amount. I mean we’ve seen trash up and down (Highway) 77 since you and I have been out here,” said Simmons. “We have small and large amounts of debris, whether it’s garbage or tree debris, yard cleanup debris that’s just falling out of the trucks,”

Simmons said this is why they’re stopping commercial motor vehicles and conducting inspections.

“If we see unsecure, un-tarped loads, debris falling, we try to do as much education as we can whether it’s by warning or we can issue a citation,” said Simmons.

Education that is hoped to minimize more trash falling out of trucks in the future.

“I think it’s awesome that they’re doing something to help minimize it (trash). It has been an issue, so I’m glad they’re enforcing the rule,” Panama City Resident Kayla Bell said.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing how the highway patrol is on the truck drivers to make (Highway) 77 a more beautiful and better place,” Panama City Resident Tony Tinnin said.

Because beautiful beaches, and beautiful highways, are what the highway patrol is working towards.

“When we have the world’s most beautiful beaches here, we want to make sure people who travel in and out get to enjoy the view on their way in,” said King.

King said in the past two days, troopers reported eight driver vehicle evaluations, resulting in 29 violations, they had five vehicles deemed not safe enough to be on the roadways, two drivers not safe to be driving, and five stops specifically for failure to secure loads.

Also to help, the Florida Department of Transportation contracted a private road maintenance company called Ferrovial services to increase their cleaning efforts along Highway 77. Ferrovial officials said they’ve cleaned several tons of trash since December.

