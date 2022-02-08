Infrastructure updates coming to Millville.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A $19-million grant will bring about four miles of brand-new infrastructure to Millville.

Commissioners sealed the deal Tuesday at the Panama City Commission meeting.

The city can now start planning and working on projects to update infrastructure but will have to pay for it upfront. Then, the state will reimburse all of the money.

Commissioners said construction won’t start for about another year, but the wait will be worth it.

“It is going to be a complete infrastructure project,” Jenna Haligas, a Panama City Commissioner, said. “New water lines, new sewer lines, new roads when they put those back. The area is about 4 miles somewhere around Margaret K. Lewis School.”

Haligas said the city will continue to go after every grant possible to continue improving the area.

