Local church provides groceries as food prices surge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain or shine, First Baptist Church of Panama City’s mission is to feed those who are less fortunate twice a month.

However, inflation isn’t making matters any easier.

“Our main supplier is feeding the Gulf Coast out of Milton, Florida,” said volunteer Joe Bailey. “And, of course, they’re limited, and we’re limited on what we can buy.”

That’s why they say grocery donations are needed now more than ever.

In January alone, the food pantry saw 550 people. Due to increased inflation, the pandemic, and Hurricane Michael, donating goods like cereal can make all the difference in the community.

People who come to the pantry are grateful for all the support - especially since it’s harder for some to put food on the table.

“It’s put a strain on my life since last year.” said grocery receiver Kent Shaddix. “I have two girls at the house, a one-year-old and a 7-year-old. They just brought me some stuff and I said thank you.”

Even during these economic hardships, Shaddix is finding a silver lining.

“It’s just a small process,” Shaddix said. “It’s like knitting a web. It’s not gonna happen overnight. You just gotta mentally think about it and keep pushing.”

Regardless of economic uncertainty, volunteers at First Baptist Church of Panama City want the community to know they’re not alone.

The food pantry is open every other week from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

You can contact the Church directly if you’re interested in volunteering or donating goods.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.