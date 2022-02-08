Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain moves out tonight w/sun returning Tuesday
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Monday rain will gradually taper off tonight as lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be North at 5 mph. Tuesday will start cloudy, but end up mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. Over the course of the rest of the work week we will see an increase in temperatures under sunny skies. Highs will reach the low 60s by Wednesday and upper 60s by Friday. Another cold front will bring another cool down on Sunday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

