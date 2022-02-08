North Bay Haven working towards District Tournament play

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -This week dozens of area boy’s teams will be getting into their district quarterfinals. That group includes the North Bay Haven Buccaneers, who will be taking on Pensacola in their 4A-1 quarterfinal Tuesday night. Coach Daryl Scott and his Buc’s are riding an eight game win streak heading into that one.

And that streak part of a record season so far at North Bay Haven. The team’s overall record is 21-4, and that’s two game better than the 19 win season back in 2016-17 during which the Buc’s went 19-7. Monday I spoke with coach about what it was that laid the ground work for this year’s record pace!

“We started the summer with summer workouts and everything.” coach Scott told me via Zoom Monday afternoon. “The guys bought in. Last year we ended up, we had a good season last year, it was kind of high note with a winning record. It kind of got cut short with COVID and everything. But we were going to build on that. And they built on that and we bought in during the summer, worked hard, and we’ve had a great season.”

As for the opponent in Tuesday’s quarterfinal, the Buc’s didn’t play Pensacola in the regular season. The Tigers come east with a 13-12 mark, not as impressive as Bay Haven’s 21-4, but that doesn’t make this game a walk, says coach Scott.

“It’s going to be a great challenge. Pensacola you know is a traditional power. I think they won the district last year. So they returned a lot of great players. All the guys on their team are from last year, and they’re just really athletic. So we’re gonna have a great challenge ahead of us.”

The Bozeman Bucks also among those looking ahead to their respective district quarterfinal Tuesday night. Coach Matt Granville and his team preparing for a game against Vernon that at least on paper, looks like a serious mismatch. The Jackets are winless in 20 games thus far. The Bucks on the other hand are 21-3, with those 21 wins setting a new program record for wins.

“We sat down at the beginning of the year and talked about big goals and small goals.” coach Granville told me Monday. “And our main focus was each day if we focus on the small goals and doing the right things each day, we’re gonna have a chance at the big goals. Obviously breaking the school record was awesome for our guys, very excited for it. And now as we turn our eyes to the postseason to see if we could continue on with that.” Getting beyond Vernon puts the Bucks up against either Sneads or Altha, and surviving the semifinal round could put them up against a Malone team, that at 20-5, is the top seed in 1A District 3.

“I believe we’re in the best district in all of 1A.” says Granville. “Three of the top ten teams in one district, so I expect it to be very competitive up in Grand Ridge. You know the same preparation, obviously a little bit more pressure. Obviously the goal today is to have a great practice. As we prepare for the playoffs tomorrow (Tuesday).

Chipley-Cottondale the third quarterfinal in that tourney, Malone gets a first round bye.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.