Part of interstate in Walton County closed after crash

At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.
At least two people were injured in a crash in Walton County Tuesday morning.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least two people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say several vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks.

Troopers say one person was taken to an area hospital by helicopter and another person was taken by ambulance.

Part of I-10 was completely blocked near mile marker 89.

Crews worked for hours to clear the debris. The crash is still under investigation.

