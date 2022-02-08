Part of interstate in Walton County closed after crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At least two people were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say several vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semi-trucks.
Troopers say one person was taken to an area hospital by helicopter and another person was taken by ambulance.
Part of I-10 was completely blocked near mile marker 89.
Crews worked for hours to clear the debris. The crash is still under investigation.
