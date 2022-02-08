Advertisement

Proposed law on gender talks in elementary schools

Sponsor Dennis Baxley argued that schools are lax about involving parents in discussions about...
Sponsor Dennis Baxley argued that schools are lax about involving parents in discussions about sex and gender.(WCJB)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - It was standing room only as more than a hundred people showed up to speak against the legislation sponsored by Senator Dennis Baxley, Republican from Ocala.

“We’re talking about K thru three,” Baxley told the committee.

“These children belong to families. They are not wards of the state” Baxley said.

Senator Tina Polsky asked if the bill would prohibit a child from talking about their family in class.

“Why does Johnny have two mommies?” She asked. " What is the teacher supposed to say?”

Baxley responded, saying, “I think you should talk, some discussions are for your parents.”

Dan Van Trice told us it will very much impact what his kids can say in class.

“They take pictures of their family to school and they put them up on the bulletin board, and they talk about their families. Well, my kids won’t be able to participate in that,” the father of two worries.

Jackson County Teacher Anita Hatcher spoke about her transgender son and his father.

“When you reassert parental authority, sometimes you get the parental authority of my child’s father, who told him it would be better if he took his own life,” Hatcher told the committee, stressing the anxiety kids questioning their gender face.

And while this bill only applies to kids up to the third grade, parents tell us it needs to apply to all classrooms.

January Littlejohn was one of a handful who testified in favor. She has filed suit in Federal Court after Leon schools went behind her back counseling her 13-year-old about her sexual preferences.

“They told me they could not tell me anything about the meeting,” Littlejohn told us, “that my daughter was protected from me.”

As written, the bill would allow parents to sue school boards that violate the law. The ability for parents to sue is expected to be stripped from the bill at its next stop and be replaced with a fine or other sanctions.

