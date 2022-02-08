Advertisement

Severe Weather Awareness Day 2

Tuesday's focus is on marine hazards and rip currents.
Tuesday's focus is on marine hazards and rip currents.(WJHG)
By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in Florida, and Tuesday’s topic is all about rip currents and marine hazards.

A rip current is a narrow channel of water flowing away from shore. Sometimes you can spot the brown color as sand gets kicked up. Weather and ocean conditions often cause rip currents to be stronger and more frequent. Usually they’ll form along the beach at breaks in the sandbar and near piers or jetties.

You’ll know if you’re caught in a rip current because it’ll pull you away from shore into deeper water. The best thing to do is stay calm and swim parallel to the shore (away from the current). You can remember the simple phrase: “Don’t fight; swim left or right.” See the graphic below!

Here's what to do if caught in a rip current.
Here's what to do if caught in a rip current.(WJHG)

Be informed of beach flags before you go into the water, and if you can, always swim near a lifeguard. Don’t get caught in a rip current trying to save someone else. Instead, yell instructions how to escape and call for help.

According to statistics from the National Weather Service, rip currents claim more lives in Florida than hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and lightning combined.

If you’re boating on the water, be mindful of Florida’s ever-changing weather conditions. If you hear thunder, you’re close enough to get struck by lightning and you should head back to land. If you can’t get back to safe shelter, get away from masts and metal objects and get as low as possible (below the deck).

Waterspouts (tornadoes over water) can easily turn over boats. If you’re ever caught near a waterspout, move at a 90 degree angle from its movement and head back to shore.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is left in critical condition following an early Monday morning crash.
One dead in Holmes County crash
The St. Joe Company is now working on phase one of the Ward Creek Community, just north of...
St. Joe Company breaks ground on new residential community off Highway 79
A large pile of shells was found on Panama City Beach and shell hunters took advantage.
Beach renourishment project leaves behind hidden treasure
Authorities say the victim then was contacted by phone by scammers who advised the victim that...
Arrest made in local scam case
Panama City Police are looking for this man. They say he is wanted for burglarizing a business...
Police search for man accused of stealing cigarettes from store

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's satellite and radar imagery.
Tuesday Forecast
The rain will exit and the sun returns to the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
The rain will exit and the sun returns to the panhandle.
Monday Evening Forecast
Lightning is the first topic of Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week.
Severe Weather Awareness Week: Lightning