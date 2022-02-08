Surfside middle school installs aquaponics

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Surfside Middle School is learning how to use fish in a fun, new way using aquaponics.

“Today we are very excited because we are getting the fish for our aquaponics system, " Erin Lange, teacher at Surfside Middle School said. “We are going to get 65 channel catfish that will live in the system and be the engine behind the whole system to feed the plants and hopefully give us a bountiful harvest.”

Aquaponics is a system that uses the waste produced by farmed fish to supply nutrients for plants to grow.

Lange will use her classes in different ways to teach students about the effectiveness of this process.

“My agriculture class is going to get a hands-on experience with using fish to grow plants and seeing the interaction between the two organisms, " Lange said. “My science students will get the benefit of observing what comes with that and we can use that to demonstrate more scientific principles, you know, such as photosynthesis and respiration.”

The catfish were supplied by a farm in central Florida in order to help local students learn.

The fish will need time to grow, which means the students will spend a good amount of time around them.

“We’re hoping with Ms. Lange taking care of the system really well that she gets a harvest before the end of the year,” Katrina Bayliss, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said.

If you happen to drive by Surfside Middle School and see something fishy, just know the students are having a fun time with their new friends.

