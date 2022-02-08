Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a slightly active morning still on radar as some light sprinkles or showers are still moving out for some of our communities southeast of Hwy231 and on down to the Forgotten Coast. It’s hardly umbrella worthy rain, but a rain jacket and something warm to wear would be a good idea out the door.

Temperatures are chilly as we’re largely getting started in the 40s with some able to slip into the upper 30s in far Northwest FL. With the lack of sunshine under mainly cloudy skies this morning, it’ll be tough to find any warmth. So be sure to dress warmly once again today. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 50s which is still seasonally chilly for our area as average highs are closer to 63.

The clouds will try to disperse late in the day, especially for those who live west of Hwy331. Those east of Hwy231 my not get to see much if any sun until tomorrow. The clouds are associated with an upper level trough slowly sliding out to the east.

We’ll see a ridge of high pressure build in for tonight and into Wednesday helping to clear out our skies completely. Plenty of sunshine heads our way into the midweek forecast and we’ll see temperatures respond nicely. More seasonal highs in the low to mid 60s head our way for Wednesday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 60s into the late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly cloudy skies with chilly highs in the upper 50s. Your 7 Day Forecast has sunshine returning for all by Wednesday with highs returning to the seasonal 60 for the rest of the week.

