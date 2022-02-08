Two Bozeman football players sign scholarship offers Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Monday we saw another two high school football signings, perhaps the last in our area for this particular recruiting cycle, but perhaps not. These two taking place at Bozeman. Both Joe Carpenter and Lewis Lowder signing with Allen University. That’s an NAIA school in Columbia South Carolina. So these two will be Yellow Jackets. Lowder is a 5-10 running back who averaged over 100 yards per game rushing this past season. Carpenter played all over the field, safety linebacker and scat back. led the team with 169 tackles, had two sacks and four interceptions. Kind of cool that not only do they move on, they do so together, after all it’s always nice to have a good friend alongside when you’re heading to that next level. “A really great day for the Bozeman Bucks.” Bucks head football coach Jason Griffin told us after the signings. “Two guys that came on board and became a part of the Bozeman family almost immediately with Lewis Lowder and Joe Carpenter. Everything a coach could ask for. They show up every day, work their butts off, take care of business in the classroom. Just so proud oof those young men to be able to accomplish and lifelong dream and be able to sign a college scholarship.”

And there is a unique aspect to this signing, with Lowder and Carpenter headed to an historically black college, says the coach.

“Well I think this is the first time any student from Bozeman has signed with any HBCU. And I know with what Deion Sanders has done at Jackson State, and elevating the HBCUs. And with a lot of the things that are going on with the political climate, it’s just so great for Bozeman to have guys step in and be a part of this movement.”

