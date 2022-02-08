Advertisement

White House: Company to manufacture electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Tennessee. (Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - The White House is praising an Australian company that has committed to making electric vehicle charging stations in the U.S.

On Tuesday the Biden administration announced the company, Tritium, plans to build a manufacturing facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.

The company said it expects to create more than 500 new jobs over the next five years, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said.

“Somebody has to make the electrical vehicle charging stations, and we want those made here in America. So this particular announcement is really groundbreaking,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure coordinator.

The company is planning to build 30,000 electrical vehicle charging stations per year at peak capacity, the state said.

Landrieu said that on Tuesday, President Joe Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will announce “$5 billion to begin the process of putting 500,000 charging stations across America.

“But we want those charging stations made in America. We want them with America products. And today is the start of actually manufacturing those here at home.”

The White House has proposed using $7 billion from the infrastructure law to pay for building a network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Biden also wants half the vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2030 to be electric or hybrid.

