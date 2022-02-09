Becca Maddox continues to prove she can overcome!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Becca Maddox knows how to stand out on the pitch. The senior striker for Port St. Joe set the single season scoring record her junior year and surpassed it this season. With so much success, you would never know the struggle she has faced head on to get back to the field.

“Freshman year, I tore my MCL and meniscus for the first time, and then I had that repaired, and I came back too early and tore it again.” Maddox explains, in terms of her injuries early in her high school career. “I played on it for six months, had a couple little procedures here and there, and then I ended up having both of those taken out. I was told that I was never going to get to play again. I was told that I was not going to have a collegiate career, that there was no hope that I was going to play.”

To many, hearing those words would be absolute heartbreak. To Becca, it was fuel.

“I thought that I’ve worked way too hard my whole life for that to be the answer. I just thought there was absolutely no way that that was true. With enough hard work and stuff, there was no way that that was going to happen.” And work, she did, says Port St. Joe soccer head coach Justin Gerlach.

“For her to go through those injuries and then come back, and especially this last time. I mean, the work that she put into getting back to where she is and really as strong as she was before, it says a lot about her character and a lot about her work ethic.” The pitch is not the only place Becca succeeds. She hits the books just as hard as she hits the field, with a 4.0 GPA. “It’s important for me to know that once I’m done playing soccer,” Becca says “I’m going to have the foundation of an education to go and do something else I’m passionate about.” For now, though, Becca remains focused not only on her academics but her game, and after everything she has faced, she has a whole new perspective. “I think I play a lot hungrier. I play a lot more thankful for my body and what it’s done for me because it’s been through a lot.” Coach Gerlach seeing how her determination to get back to her game is helping to set up a bright future. “For her, I don’t think there’s much of a limit. You can tell from her work ethic, if she wants it, she’s going to work at it to get it. She’s proven that time and time again. I think what she decides she wants to do is fully within her reach, whatever that it.”

